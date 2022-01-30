UP Election 2022: BSP declares 8 extra applicants for the fourth segment, two applicants modified in Unnao district

UP Election 2022: Bahujan samaj birthday celebration (Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration) fourth segment of meeting elections (Vidhansabha Chunav) has introduced 8 extra applicants for it. The 2 applicants of Unnao district declared on this were modified. Within the fourth segment of elections, 59 seats in 9 districts will cross to polls on February 23. BSP nowadays shared a listing of 8 extra applicants with the media. A complete of 8 applicants from Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi and Unnao districts were declared within the checklist launched via the BSP. Previous on Friday, the BSP had introduced 53 applicants for the fourth segment.Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi’s assault on SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav, whose caps are painted with blameless blood…

BSP has fielded Sevak Lal Rawat from Mohan (SC) seat in Unnao district and Brijkishore Verma from Bhagwant Nagar seat in nowadays's checklist, whilst Vinay Choudhary from Mohan (SC) and Prem Singh Chandel from Bhagwantnagar in Friday's checklist. was once declared. The BSP introduced the exchange of applicants in two seats and the names of six different applicants and after that declared the applicants for all of the 59 meeting seats within the fourth segment.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will start on February 10 with balloting for 58 seats in 11 districts of the western a part of the state. In the second one segment, on February 14, balloting shall be held in 55 seats of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, 59 seats within the 3rd segment on February 20, 59 seats within the fourth segment on February 23, 61 seats within the 5th segment on February 27, 57 seats within the 6th segment on March 3 and 54 within the 7th segment on March 7. Balloting will happen at the seats. There are general 403 meeting constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.