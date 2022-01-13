UP Election 2022: BSP has made up our minds 300 applicants for the UP elections, the birthday celebration will give tickets to Muslims too

UP Election 2022: Political events have began saying applicants for the UP elections. Now Bahujan Samaj Birthday party (Bahujan Samaj Birthday party) has given a observation relating to this. BSP nationwide normal secretary Satish Chandra Mishra says that his birthday celebration has received the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. (UP Vidhansabha Chunav) Out of 403 meeting seats, greater than 300 seats had been made up our minds via their applicants. Satish Chandra Mishra stated, “BSP has fastened greater than 300 applicants for the meeting elections and has additionally introduced a few of them. Out of those, about 90 applicants are from Dalit group.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: SP-RLD alliance launched listing of 29 applicants, see right here

When requested about Brahmin and Muslim applicants, he stated that data will probably be given about it after birthday celebration leader Mayawati's birthday on January 15. "The birthday celebration's applicants had been elected for greater than 90 p.c seats within the first and 2d stages of the meeting elections, which will probably be introduced after birthday celebration president Mayawati's birthday," he stated.

BSP supremo Mayawati has fielded Salman Saeed from Charthawal meeting seat and Noman Masood, brother of Imran Masood, who just lately left Congress and joined Samajwadi Birthday party, has nominated his birthday celebration candidate from Gangoh meeting seat. Mishra stated, "Aside from Dalits, the birthday celebration can even give tickets to Muslims and Brahmins since the birthday celebration had given tickets to Sarva Samaj within the 2007 elections and received energy with absolute majority." There will probably be elections. The results of the election will probably be declared on March 10. Beneath the Kovid ban of the Election Fee, until January 15, the election marketing campaign has been directed to be accomplished thru digital medium best.