UP Election 2022: Case towards individuals who attended Akhilesh Yadav-Jayant Chaudhary’s press convention, FIR towards candidate

UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Choudhary (Jayanti Chaudhary) A case has been registered towards the individuals who attended the joint press convention addressed through SP-RLD two days in the past. Hapur police allegedly took covid-19 (Corona Virus) A case has been registered towards greater than 2,000 other people for violating protocol. The ones towards whom the case has been registered come with the alliance candidate from Garhmukte Swar, Ravindra Choudhary, Akhilesh Yadav's election officer Anand Good friend Singh and a number of other different participants of each the events.

Police mentioned the organizers got permission for 500 other people, however the Lavkush Lawn noticed an enormous crowd. Additionally, the click meet used to be to finish through 7 pm, however it went past the scheduled time. Hapur SP Deepak Bhukar mentioned, "It is a transparent violation of Kovid-19 and EC norms. We have now registered a case towards two identified and a couple of,000 unknown individuals below related sections of the IPC."

The police accused the SP and RLD applicants of "elevating crowds at the freeway in spite of repeated warnings". In the meantime, Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary followed the 'Anna Jal' proposal all through their joint marketing campaign and mentioned that they're wearing ahead the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary mentioned that their 'Lal Topi and Lal Potli' will defeat the BJP and in combination they are going to repair the Ganga-Jamuni tradition within the state.

Akhilesh mentioned, “This crimson cap and crimson package deal of grains will train them a lesson. The farmers are able to carry down the ruling birthday celebration. It’ll get 0 seats for the reason that other people of western UP are offended with the BJP. The impact of defeat is obviously visual at the face of each BJP chief.” Allies mentioned that those that used to name farmers terrorists, they’re growing hurdles of their motion through pretending to be pro-farmers. Akhilesh mentioned, “The farmers have displayed commendable persistence and braveness, earlier than which the BJP executive needed to bow down and withdraw the 3 black agricultural rules.” Jayant Chaudhary mentioned that nobody can overlook the way by which the son of a minister of the BJP executive overwhelmed the farmers.