UP Election 2022: Know what CM Yogi stated to PM Modi and JP Nadda after the price tag used to be finalized from Gorakhpur

UP Election 2022: BJP has launched the primary checklist for the UP elections. BJP has launched the checklist for the primary and 2nd section of balloting. Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) to Ayodhya-Mathura (Ayodhya-Mathura) as an alternative of Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) Were given the price tag from that Gorakhpur meeting seat (Gorakhpur Meeting Seat) Will contest elections from After the price tag is finalized, Yogi Adityanath has given a observation.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who used to be found in Gorakhpur at the moment, stated that I'm grateful to Top Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, who gave me a possibility to contest elections from Gorakhpur. Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration works at the type of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration will shape the federal government in Uttar Pradesh via successful the elections with complete majority.
Allow us to tell that BJP's Nationwide Common Secretary Arun Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the checklist via protecting a joint press convention and it used to be showed that CM Yogi will contest the meeting elections from Gorakhpur. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district. Whilst freeing the checklist, BJP chief and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that- We're freeing the checklist of applicants for 57/58 seats within the first section and 38/55 seats in the second one section.
Know the names of a few applicants, who were given tickets….
Sardana – Sangeet Som
Garh Mukteshwar – Harendra Teotia
Jewelery – Dhirendra Singh
Dadri- Tejpal Nagar
Neatly – Anoop Pradhan
Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik
Meerut Cantt- Amit Agarwal
Baghpat – Yogesh Dhama
Cole-Anil Parashar
Thana Bhavan- Suresh Rana
Noida -Pankaj Singh
Kithor – Satyaveer Tyagi
Sahibabad- Sunil Sharma
Dhaulana- Dharmesh
Secunderabad – Laxmiraj Singh
Bulandshahr – Pradeep Choudhary
Saina- Devendra Choudhary
Khurja- Meenakshi Singh
Barauli- Jaibir Singh
Atrauli – Sandeep Singh
Cole- Anil Parashar
Umbrella- Laxminarayan
Mad- Rajesh Choudhary
Govardhan – Meghraj Singh
Mathura- Shrikant Sharma
Baldev – Pooran Prakash Jatav
Etmadpur- Dharampal
Agra South – Yogendra Upadhyay
Agra- Purushottam Khandelwal
Agra Geographical region – Bebirani Rani Morya
Fatehpur Sikri – Babulal
Wow- Queen Pakshalika
Saharanpur- Rajeev Gumbar
Saharanpur- Jagpal Singh
Deoband – Brajesh Rawat
Nagina – Dr Yashwant
Bijnor – Shuchi climate
Nurpur- CP Singh
Moradabad – Krishnakant
Moradabad Town- Ritesh Gupta
Chandausi – Goddess of roses
Asmauli- Harendra Singh
Bilaspur- Baldev Singh
Rampur- Akash Saxena
Gunnaur, Ajith Kumar
Asmoli – Kushagra Sagar
Billisi – Harish Shakya
Badaun – Mahesh Gupta
Sheikhpur- Dharmendra Shakya
Maryganj- DC Verma
Faridpur- Shyap Bihari Lal
Bithni – Lal Bihari Verma
Bareilly Cantt- Sanjeev Agarwal
Katra – Veer Bikram Singh
Puwayan – Chateram Pasi