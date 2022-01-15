UP Election 2022: Know what CM Yogi stated to PM Modi and JP Nadda after the price tag used to be finalized from Gorakhpur

UP Election 2022: BJP has launched the primary checklist for the UP elections. BJP has launched the checklist for the primary and 2nd section of balloting. Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) to Ayodhya-Mathura (Ayodhya-Mathura) as an alternative of Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) Were given the price tag from that Gorakhpur meeting seat (Gorakhpur Meeting Seat) Will contest elections from After the price tag is finalized, Yogi Adityanath has given a observation.Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati gave a respond to Swami Prasad Maurya, known as SP anti-Dalit

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who used to be found in Gorakhpur at the moment, stated that I’m grateful to Top Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, who gave me a possibility to contest elections from Gorakhpur. Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration works at the type of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration will shape the federal government in Uttar Pradesh via successful the elections with complete majority. Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: CM Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur, now not Ayodhya-Mathura, Keshav Maurya from Sirathu, Mayawati stated this…

Allow us to tell that BJP’s Nationwide Common Secretary Arun Singh and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the checklist via protecting a joint press convention and it used to be showed that CM Yogi will contest the meeting elections from Gorakhpur. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj district. Whilst freeing the checklist, BJP chief and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that- We’re freeing the checklist of applicants for 57/58 seats within the first section and 38/55 seats in the second one section. Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Akhilesh takes a jibe at CM Yogi contesting from Gorakhpur, says BJP has already despatched him house

Know the names of a few applicants, who were given tickets….

Sardana – Sangeet Som

Garh Mukteshwar – Harendra Teotia

Jewelery – Dhirendra Singh

Dadri- Tejpal Nagar

Neatly – Anoop Pradhan

Hastinapur- Dinesh Khatik

Meerut Cantt- Amit Agarwal

Baghpat – Yogesh Dhama

Cole-Anil Parashar

Thana Bhavan- Suresh Rana

Noida -Pankaj Singh

Kithor – Satyaveer Tyagi

Sahibabad- Sunil Sharma

Dhaulana- Dharmesh

Secunderabad – Laxmiraj Singh

Bulandshahr – Pradeep Choudhary

Saina- Devendra Choudhary

Khurja- Meenakshi Singh

Barauli- Jaibir Singh

Atrauli – Sandeep Singh

Umbrella- Laxminarayan

Mad- Rajesh Choudhary

Govardhan – Meghraj Singh

Mathura- Shrikant Sharma

Baldev – Pooran Prakash Jatav

Etmadpur- Dharampal

Agra South – Yogendra Upadhyay

Agra- Purushottam Khandelwal

Agra Geographical region – Bebirani Rani Morya

Fatehpur Sikri – Babulal

Wow- Queen Pakshalika

Saharanpur- Rajeev Gumbar

Saharanpur- Jagpal Singh

Deoband – Brajesh Rawat

Nagina – Dr Yashwant

Bijnor – Shuchi climate

Nurpur- CP Singh

Moradabad – Krishnakant

Moradabad Town- Ritesh Gupta

Chandausi – Goddess of roses

Asmauli- Harendra Singh

Bilaspur- Baldev Singh

Rampur- Akash Saxena

Gunnaur, Ajith Kumar

Asmoli – Kushagra Sagar

Billisi – Harish Shakya

Badaun – Mahesh Gupta

Sheikhpur- Dharmendra Shakya

Maryganj- DC Verma

Faridpur- Shyap Bihari Lal

Bithni – Lal Bihari Verma

Bareilly Cantt- Sanjeev Agarwal

Katra – Veer Bikram Singh

Puwayan – Chateram Pasi