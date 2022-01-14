UP Election 2022: Muslim Private Legislation Board advised Owaisi – do not divide Muslim votes

UP Election 2022: All India Muslim Private Legislation Board (All India Muslim Private Legislation Board) Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani, senior member of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen (AIMIM) An open letter has been written to Leader Asaduddin Owaisi. He met Asaduddin Owaisi within the UP Meeting. (UP Vidhansabha 2022) I prompt to not divide Muslim votes. Nomani has prompt Owaisi to box applicants handiest in the ones seats the place his birthday party feels certain of its victory.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s respond to CM Yogi on 80 vs 20 observation, BJP…

Maulana Nomani is an Islamic pupil and holds many essential positions in Islamic madrasas. He’s additionally a member of the Govt Committee of the All India Muslim Private Legislation Board. AIMIM has introduced that it’ll contest 100 seats in UP. In 2017, the birthday party contested 35 seats and secured just about two lakh votes. Additionally Learn – CM Yogi had meals at Dalit’s area, stated – Those that have corruption of their genes, they can not combat for social justice

AIMIM In his letter to the Speaker, the cleric has stated that AIMIM applicants may end up in the department of ‘secular votes’ in opposition to communal forces within the UP elections. “Individually, you will have to contest elections handiest in the ones seats the place victory is sure, and on the remainder of the seats you will have to attraction for an alliance (in opposition to the BJP),” he stated. Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined SP with many MLAs, stated – there was a conch shell for the tip of BJP