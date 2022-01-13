UP Election 2022: NCP’s alliance with Samajwadi Birthday celebration, Sharad Pawar stated – individuals are BJP…

UP Election 2022: Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration (NCP) Samajwadi Birthday celebration (Samajwadi Birthday celebration) aligned with. NCP will combat with SP in UP elections. NCP has introduced this. Giving data, NCP chief Nawab Malik stated that we’ve got made up our minds to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Birthday celebration. Talks were held for one seat now, the remainder could also be being mentioned.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: BSP has made up our minds 300 applicants for the UP elections, the birthday party will give tickets to Muslims too

Sharad Pawar after alliance with Samajwadi Birthday celebration (Sharad Pawar) Stated that now not a unmarried day is passing when other people don't seem to be leaving BJP. To this point 13 MLAs have left the birthday party. Many extra individuals are making ready to go away. As of late handiest 4 MLAs have left the birthday party.

Now not a unmarried day passes when a BJP chief does now not go away the birthday party. Take UP, for instance, 13 MLAs are leaving BJP to enroll in any other birthday party. I’ve come to understand that 4 BJP MLAs are leaving it as of late itself: NCP leader Sharad Pawar %.twitter.com/dzIPiLctdN – ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Allow us to let you know that two days in the past, Swami Prasad Maurya used to be a minister within the Yogi govt. (Swami Prasad Maurya) has resigned. He had met Akhilesh Yadav. After this many extra MLAs left the birthday party. Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Minister Dharam Singh Saini have additionally left BJP. Many BJP MLAs have long gone with them to the SP. After the announcement of the election, this political stampede has created a stir. Akhilesh Yadav has made alliance with many leaders of backward society.