UP Election 2022: Recommend Seema Kushwaha, who fought Nirbhaya gangrape case, begins political innings, joins BSP

Lucknow (UP): Seema Kushwaha, who fought the Nirbhaya gang rape case (Seema Kushwaha) She has joined Bahujan Samaj Birthday party. Seema Kushwaha joined the birthday celebration in Lucknow. Bahujan Samaj Birthday party chief Satish Chandra Mishra (Satish Chandra Mishra) Inducted Seema Kushwaha into the birthday celebration. Satish Chandra Mishra and different leaders welcomed Seema Kushwaha. Seema Kushwaha sooner than elections (Recommend Seema Kushwaha) Has began a political innings. Will she input the sector within the UP elections as neatly, it's not determined but, however there's a risk.

Seema Kushwaha Perfect Court docket (Perfect Court docket) is a attorney. Seema Kushwaha fought the Nirbhaya gang rape case of Delhi in 2012. This gangrape case shook the rustic and the arena. Seema Kushwaha fought a protracted combat over this situation and taken the accused to the gallows. The accused within the Nirbhaya case have been hanged. Seema Kushwaha stays vocal in instances of atrocities on girls.

Seema Kushwaha is a well known face around the nation because of the Nirbhaya case. Folks know Seema as Nirbhaya's attorney. Seema may be the felony marketing consultant of Nirbhay Jyoti Accept as true with. Seema Kushwaha has now began the political innings. She has joined BSP. Seema Kushwaha hails from Etawah district of UP.