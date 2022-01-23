UP Election 2022: SP releases record of famous person campaigners, Swami Prasad Maurya’s title together with Mulayam and Akhilesh

UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Celebration Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections (Uttar Pradesh Vidhansabha Chunav) Celebration founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to marketing campaign in desire of his applicants within the first segment of (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Has launched an inventory of 30 campaigners, together with Swami Prasad Maurya, who just lately resigned from the BJP. (Swami Prasad Maurya) Names also are incorporated. The record of SP campaigners was once launched after approval from the Leader Electoral Officer’s workplace, which incorporates the names of 30 leaders together with Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Within the first segment, polling will likely be held in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh on February 10.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Primary political events are eyeing those 47 seats, handiest such a lot of votes had been defeated and gained

SP (Samajwadi Celebration) The names of 2 Muslim leaders are incorporated within the record of campaigners. Rampur MP Azam Khan was once the famous person campaigner of the celebration (Azam Khan) His title isn't incorporated on this record because of his being in prison. The names of Chief of Opposition within the Legislative Council Ahmed Hassan and SP's Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi also are no longer incorporated on this. Abu Asim is a local of Azamgarh district and his activism has been visual in celebration methods in Uttar Pradesh.

Political analysts say that the Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) Underneath its new technique, it has used this to keep away from the pro-Muslim symbol. Within the record of SP, Swami Prasad Maurya just lately joined the SP via resigning from the put up of Exertions and Employment Minister of the BJP govt. (Swami Prasad Maurya) Has additionally were given a spot, however Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, who joined the SP after resigning from the ministerial put up, didn't get this chance.

A SP chief advised that Ahmed Hasan is ill. Within the first segment of campaigners, but even so Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Nationwide Vice President Kiranmoy Nanda, Main Common Secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan, former MP Dimple Yadav, SP State President Naresh Uttam Patel, Chief of Opposition Ramgovind Chaudhary, Nationwide Common Secretary Ramjilal Suman , Celebration Secretary Ramesh Prajapati, Former Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Former MLA Harendra Malik, Celebration Nationwide Govt Contributors Javed Ali Khan, Rajpal Kashyap, Rajiv Rai, Ramasare Vishwakarma, State Vice President Jagpal Das Gurjar, State Common Secretary Shyamlal Friend Former Minister Sudhir Energy The names of Mithai Lal Bharti, farmer chief Tejendra Singh Virk, Baba Saheb Vahini president are incorporated.

Except for those, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha President Mohammad Fahad, SP Lohia Vahini President Pradeep Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav Formative years Brigade President Siddharth Singh, SP Scheduled Castes Cellular President Rahul Bharti, Former Minister Kiranpal Kashyap, State Secretary Sudhakar Kashyap, Bacchi Saini, The state common secretaries of SP Backward Categories Harishchandra Prajapati and Vinay Friend have additionally been made famous person campaigners. Elections are to be held in seven levels in 403 meeting constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The primary segment of polling will likely be hung on February 10, the second one segment on February 14, the 3rd segment on February 20, the fourth segment on February 23, the 5th segment on 27 February, the 6th segment on March 3 and the 7th segment on March 7.