UP Election 2022: This Netaji desires to make a file of dropping the election 100 occasions, has misplaced 93 occasions, the need is fascinating

UP Election 2022: There may be an election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. No longer simplest the leaders but in addition the individuals are in turmoil. In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Chunav) Kheragarh Meeting seat of Agra (Kheragarh Vidhansabha Seat) Hasanuram Ambedkar, 74, is a well known candidate, who is able to contest his 94th election this time. He has filed nomination papers as an unbiased candidate. Curiously, Hasanuram Ambedkar desires to make a file of dropping the election 100 occasions, while until now he has misplaced the election 93 occasions.

Ambedkar, a member of the All India Backward and Minority Neighborhood Workers Federation (BAMCEF), based through Kanshi Ram, mentioned that he has fought the entire elections following the ideology of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. He has been contesting for Lok Sabha, State Legislative Meeting, Panchayat elections and quite a lot of different our bodies since 1985 however and not using a good fortune. His nomination for the submit of President of India used to be rejected in 1988. Ambedkar advised that he works as a farm laborer and he has MNREGA task card. He has now not had any formal education, however he can learn and write Hindi, Urdu and English.

Ambedkar mentioned, I combat elections to lose. The profitable leaders fail to remember the folk. I wish to make a file of dropping elections 100 occasions. I do not care who my fighters are as a result of I combat elections to provide electorate a call as to Ambedkar's ideology. , He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra and Fatehpur Sikri seats however may just now not even save his deposit. And contested the Zilla Panchayat elections in 2021.

Ambedkar had secured the utmost votes of 36,000 from Firozabad seat within the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. At this time, Ambedkar has began campaigning from door to door along with his spouse and supporters. "My schedule has all the time been honest and corruption-free building and welfare of the marginalized within the society," he mentioned.

Ambedkar, who used to be a member of BSP for a while, mentioned that I used to be a devoted employee of BAMCEF and in addition labored for BSP to fortify the birthday celebration’s roots in Uttar Pradesh. After I requested for a price ticket in 1985, I used to be ridiculed and advised that even my spouse would now not vote for me. I used to be very upset about that and because then I’m contesting each and every election as an unbiased candidate.