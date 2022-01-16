UP Election 2022: Who’s Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, will she sign up for BJP? Know all about them

UP Election 2022: Aparna Bisht Yadav, the more youthful daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Birthday celebration founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, might sign up for the BJP. On this regard, the dialogue has intensified within the political corridors that the BJP could make a dent in Akhilesh’s space. Ahead of the meeting elections (UP Meeting Election 2022), the length of folks leaving the celebration and becoming a member of different events is occurring in political events. In the meantime, there may be hypothesis about Aparna Bisht Yadav that she might sign up for BJP. It’s price noting that within the yr 2017 meeting elections, he contested the meeting elections from Lucknow Cantt, which is thought of as a stronghold of the BJP. Right here Aparna used to be defeated by way of BJP chief Rit Bahuguna Joshi. Aparna is observed praising Top Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath each day. In this type of scenario, we’re going to inform you who’s Aparna Yadav.Additionally Learn – First listing of AIMIM applicants launched, Owaisi fielded his applicants within the electoral enviornment of Uttar Pradesh

Who’s Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav is the spouse of Pratik Yadav, son of Sadhna Yadav, the second one spouse of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Aparna’s father Arvind Singh Bisht has been a journalist. The Samajwadi govt had made him Knowledge Commissioner right through his tenure. On the identical time, Aparna’s mom is an officer within the Lucknow Municipal Company. Excluding being a graduate, she may be a classical singer. He studied classical tune for 9 years at Bhatkhande Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Lucknow. She sings thumri. Aparna has a grasp’s stage in Global Family members and Politics from Manchester College, UK. Aparna used to be married to Prateek within the yr 2010. Allow us to tell that once becoming a member of the circle of relatives of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna become energetic in politics. Aparna’s husband Prateek Yadav isn’t concerned about politics. He runs a health club in Lucknow and runs the industry of Rel State. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election: AIMIM launched the primary listing of applicants, tickets given to those 9 folks

used to be defeated in Lucknow Cantt.

Aparna Yadav used to be fielded within the 2017 meeting elections from Lucknow Cantt seat on a Samajwadi Birthday celebration price ticket. Alternatively, Rita Bahuguna Joshi used to be fielded by way of BJP as a candidate from Lucknow Cantt seat. Right through this, Joshi defeated Aparna Yadav by way of 33,796 votes. Aparna Yadav had additionally discussed the defeat in Lucknow in an interview up to now. He had advised that he didn’t call for that he must contest from Lucknow Cantt seat. He stated that he used to be given price ticket to contest from a seat the place best BJP wins the election. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Former minister Dara Singh Chouhan joins SP, lashed out at BJP in presence of Akhilesh

akhilesh yadav and aparna courting

Aparna Yadav is observed praising Top Minister Narendra Modi and Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath in entrance of social media and cameras each day. On the other hand, until now he hasn’t ever performed evil to Akhilesh Yadav. In a program arranged in Amethi, Aparna Yadav had known as Akhilesh Yadav any other title of socialism and he or she had pulled up the BJP at the factor of emerging inflation, farmers.