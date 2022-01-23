UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath sought votes from space to accommodate in Ghaziabad, discussed Kairana and Haj Area

UP Election 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) Reached Ghaziabad nowadays for election marketing campaign. CM Yogi sought door-to-door votes within the Mohan Nagar space right here. That individuals BJP (BJP) He was once noticed giving a leaflet and met folks. Throughout this, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh Chunav) It is important to for BJP to return in, in order that funding helps to keep coming and the industries stay creating. The farmers will have to proceed to get appreciate and the deficient will have to now not unfold their fingers in entrance of somebody.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: SP releases listing of superstar campaigners, Swami Prasad Maurya’s title along side Mulayam and Akhilesh

Yogi Adityanath mentioned that previous Haj Area was once in-built Ghaziabad, however now Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan is being constructed. Allow us to tell that Amit Shah, who reached Kairana an afternoon previous, had additionally discussed in regards to the migration factor. Lately Yogi Adityanath mentioned that there will probably be no migration from Kairana.

Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath held a door to door election marketing campaign within the Mohan Nagar space of Ghaziabad, this afternoon %.twitter.com/bxyUrLs2PJ – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2022

Yogi mentioned that the SP says that we will be able to repair the previous pension. When the previous pension was once stopped, his ‘Abbajan’ was once the CM of the state. BJP has sorted each phase. We now have sorted folks within the time of Corona. Will stay going.