UP Election: ED’s joint director took VRS, can contest elections with BJP price tag

New Delhi: The dep. has accredited the VRS request of Rajeshwar Singh, Joint Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Now there's a risk of him touchdown within the UP meeting elections. Alternatively, until now Singh has now not given any legit observation referring to his becoming a member of BJP and his VRS. Until now he has remained silent in this topic. Allow us to inform you that as of late the scoop of Asim Arun, the Police Commissioner of Kanpur, UP, contesting the elections from VRS and BJP has come to the fore. ED's Joint Director Rajeshwar Singh was once an officer within the Police Carrier of UP ahead of changing into IPS. Allow us to tell that Rajeshwar Singh's identify has been within the headlines for the investigations of prime profile scams of the rustic.

Allow us to inform you that during August remaining yr, Singh, who was once posted in Lucknow, had carried out for VRS. Six months after his request, the dept involved took cognizance of the topic and allowed him for VRS. There's a risk that he can contest from Sahibabad.

Throughout his lengthy tenure within the ED, he has investigated probably the most delicate circumstances, together with the allocation of 2G spectrum. Rajeshwar Singh had additionally regarded into the topic of alleged irregularities within the 2010 Commonwealth Video games. Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, Andhra Pradesh Leader Minister Y. s. He has additionally puzzled Jagan Mohan Reddy and previous Jharkhand Leader Minister Madhu Koda in reference to more than a few circumstances.

Congratulations to my brother #RajeshwarSingh of the #ED for choosing early retirement to serve the rustic. Country wishes you. %.twitter.com/fBUXKCQNpG — Abha Singh (@abhasinghlawyer) August 20, 2021

Singh had landed in controversy after a suspicious name from Dubai in 2018. This name was once detected by way of the ones intelligence companies, who knowledgeable the highest courtroom about this. The then ED director Karnail Singh has mentioned in a observation that he (Rajeshwar Singh) is a accountable officer.

Rajeshwar Singh Singh has B. Tech stage and has a PhD in Police, Human Rights and Social Justice. He has labored as a 1996 batch UP PPS officer in addition to a UP Police officer. In 2009, he joined the ED. He was once completely inducted into the ED cadre in 2015. His sister Abha Singh, a training legal professional in Mumbai, lauded his conceivable transfer, pronouncing the rustic wanted him. Rajeshwar Singh is married to IPS Laxmi Singh.