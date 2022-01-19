UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav stated – If the general public offers permission, then he’s going to contest from Azamgarh, the solution given at the query of Aparna Yadav

UP Elections 2022: Amidst the scoop of Akhilesh Yadav coming into the electoral fray, the SP supremo made it transparent via retaining a press convention as of late that he’s going to contest the elections after taking permission from the folk of Azamgarh. He stated that previous additionally other folks had made me win elections from right here, so if they enable me, I can battle. Allow us to tell that he’s a Samajwadi Birthday celebration MP from Azamgarh seat, within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh defeated BJP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ in this seat. Within the 2017 meeting elections, the Samajwadi Birthday celebration gained this seat.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Polls 2022: BJP launched the record of megastar campaigners, together with 30 names together with PM Modi and Amit Shah. See

What did Akhilesh Yadav say on Aparna?

All through this, he gave solutions to many questions. On Aparna Yadav becoming a member of BJP, Akhilesh Yadav stated that he's satisfied that the ideology of Samajwadi Birthday celebration has expanded. He additionally stated that Mulayam Singh Yadav had attempted to persuade Aparna so much.

BJP raised questions

When Aparna Yadav joined BJP as of late, Keshav Prasad Maurya, who used to be provide there, raised questions on Akhilesh's seat. He stated that Akhilesh is on the lookout for a secure seat for himself, so he isn't in a position to announce but.