UP Elections 2022: Congress pronounces names of 89 extra applicants for UP elections, see record

UP Elections 2022, Congress applicants Record, UP, Uttar Pradesh: New Delhi: Congress (Congress) uttar pradesh meeting election 2022 (Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections 2022) 89 applicants on Wednesday for (89 extra applicants) your 3rd record of (Congress releases 3rd record of 89 applicants) launched through which 37 ladies applicants are incorporated. Within the 3rd record of applicants launched by way of the Congress birthday celebration, like the primary and 2nd record, the percentage of girls is 40 p.c. The Congress has to this point declared a complete of 255 applicants in Uttar Pradesh, through which a complete of 103 ladies were given tickets.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: SAD chief Bikram Singh Majithia to contest from Amritsar East towards Navjot Singh Sidhu

In line with the 3rd record of Congress, Poonam Kamboj from Behat, Akbari Begum from Bijnor, Baladevi Saini from Nurpur and Saroj Devi from Hathras were given tickets. Aside from those, many extra ladies have additionally been made applicants. Additionally Learn – Goa Elections 2022: BJP releases record of 6 applicants for Goa elections

Additionally Learn – UP: 7 useless, many in poor health after consuming alcohol in Rae Bareli district

Previous, on January 20, the birthday celebration had launched the second one record of 41 applicants, which incorporated 16 ladies applicants. Previous, the birthday celebration had launched its first record of 125 applicants on January 13 and 50 ladies got tickets.

Congress basic secretary and birthday celebration in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whilst launching the ‘lady hoon, encumbered sakti hoon’ marketing campaign a couple of months in the past, introduced that 40 p.c tickets within the meeting elections could be given to ladies.

Uttar Pradesh meeting elections shall be held in seven stages. The primary section of polling shall be hung on February 10 and the 7th and ultimate section of polling shall be hung on March 7. The effects shall be declared on March 10.