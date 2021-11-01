UP Elections 2022: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav introduced, won’t contest meeting elections

UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Celebration (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav stated on Monday that he’ll no longer contest the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections, to be held early subsequent yr.Additionally Learn – UP Politics: BJP slams SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for praising Jinnah

Akhilesh Yadav additionally stated that the alliance between his celebration and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has been finalized for the elections.

The SP leader stated in an interview, "Our alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal is ultimate. The seat-sharing is to be finalised." Akhilesh, the SP MP from Azamgarh and his celebration's leader ministerial face, stated he "won't contest the meeting elections".

On the potential for taking alongside uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Celebration Lohia (PSPL) within the elections, Akhilesh stated, “I don’t have any drawback with it. Due recognize might be given to him and his other people.Enter – PTI)