UP Elections 2022: SP releases listing of 56 applicants for UP elections

UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Celebration (Samajwadi Celebration) uttar pradesh meeting election 2022 (Uttar Pradesh Meeting ElectionS 2022) Some other listing has been launched containing the names of 56 applicants. On this, it's been introduced to box Dara Singh Chauhan, who left the ministerial submit from BJP, as a candidate from Ghoshi.

In line with the listing launched through the SP, senior leaders Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma, who left the BSP and joined the birthday party, had been made applicants from Akbarpur and Katehri meeting seats respectively. Aside from this, Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Ramgovind Chaudhary has been given price tag from Ballia's Bansdih seat and Vinay Tiwari from Chillu Par seat.

Former minister Rakesh Verma, son of senior SP chief Beni Prasad Verma, has been given the SP price tag from the chair seat of Barabanki. On the identical time, former minister Arvind Singh Gope has been made the birthday party's candidate from Barabanki's Dariyabad and Farid Mahfouz Kidwai from Ramnagar seat.



Former meeting speaker Mata Prasad Pandey has been given price tag from Etawa seat of Siddharthnagar, whilst former MLA Abhay Singh has been made SP candidate from Gosaiganj seat in Ayodhya district and Fortunate Yadav, son of former minister Parasnath Yadav, from Malhani seat of Jaunpur.

Allow us to tell that on January 24, the Samajwadi Celebration had launched the listing of its 159 applicants. Wherein birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav was once given price tag from Karhal in Mainpuri district, jailed chief Azam Khan from Rampur and birthday party MLA Nahid Hasan once more from Kairana. Former Uttar Pradesh govt minister Dharamsinh Saini was once made the birthday party’s candidate from Nakud in Saharanpur district. SP had given price tag to Azam Khan from Rampur seat and his son Abdullah Azam from Swar meeting seat.

Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh are to be held in seven stages from February 10 to March 7. Counting of votes and declaration of effects are to be hung on March 10. There are 403 meeting seats in Uttar Pradesh.