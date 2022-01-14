UP Elections 2022: Such a lot of BJP MLAs, together with 3 ministers, have resigned, can contest elections from SP, see listing

UP Elections 2022: Arrangements for the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh are occurring in complete swing. In the meantime, many MLAs and ministers have resigned one by one within the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration. To this point 14 MLAs of the state have resigned. Legislators say that this procedure will proceed for now. Allow us to tell that out of the MLAs who resigned from the BJP, 4 MLAs have joined the Samajwadi Birthday celebration. On the similar time, 3 ministers and six MLAs will sign up for the Samajwadi Birthday celebration in Lucknow these days.Additionally Learn – Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu stated, Congress listing will are available 4-5 days, focused on PM Modi, Kejriwal

Those ministers resigned

1- Swami Prasad Maurya

2- Dara Singh Chauhan

3- Dharam Singh Saini Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Akhilesh making an attempt to succeed in CM’s chair with the assistance of those 3 stairs

Those MLAs resigned?

1- Madhuri Verma

2- Jai Choubey

3- Bhagwati Sagar

4- Brijesh Prajapati

5- Radha Krishna Sharma

6- Rakesh Rathod

7- Roshan Lal Verma

8- Radha Krishna Sharma

9- Rakesh Rathod

10- Vinay Shakya

11- Bala Prasad Awasthi

12- Avtar Singh Bhadana

13- Mukesh Verma Additionally Learn – Swami Prasad Maurya will sign up for SP on Friday, stated – Will duvet BJP on 45 seats

Allied birthday party MLAs also are leaving

An MLA from BJP’s ally- Apna Dal-Sonelal has left the birthday party. Apna Dal MLA Chaudhary Amar Singh resigned the day past. On the similar time, there’s a risk that Amar Singh can contest the meeting elections from Shohratgarh seat on a Samajwadi Birthday celebration price ticket.