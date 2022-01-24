UP Elections 2022: Yogesh Raj, accused of Bulandshahr violence, will contest the meeting elections, full of Syana seat

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections 2022: Yogesh Raj is an accused within the 2018 mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr that ended in the dying of 2 other folks, together with an on-duty police inspector. He’s now contesting as an impartial candidate from the Sayana meeting seat of Bulandshahr. Yogesh Raj (Yogesh Raj) has filed his nomination as Yogesh Kumar and in his affidavit, has written magnificence 12-passout and age 26, and likewise declared that he has two legal instances pending in opposition to him, together with the 2018 mob violence case. Is. His identify within the voter record is Yogesh Kumar and no longer Yogesh Raj.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Prior to the elections, liquor and money value 32 lakhs recovered from two puts in UP

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and native resident Sumit had been shot lifeless after violence in Siana house of ​​Bulandshahr district in December 2018. Violence broke out after carcasses of livestock had been discovered mendacity out of doors Chingravati village. Yogesh was once amongst 80 other folks out of which 27 had been named and the remainder had been unknown.

The police had arrested him for his alleged position within the violence. Yogesh Raj was once the convener of Bajrang Dal's Bulandshahr unit on the time of the incident, however is not a member. Yogesh, who was once launched on bail, contested the panchayat elections and emerged as a winner amongst six applicants. All the way through the primary section of elections within the state, polling is to be held within the Sayana meeting constituency on February 10. (company inputs)