UP: Financier set fire to truck owner after loan installment failed

Jaunpur: In Uttar Pradesh, fire incident has come to light when a truck owner is not depositing installment. A financier in Jaunpur district carried out the incident when the truck owner did not pay. Two attackers have been taken into custody. The victim Satya Prakash Rai (51) was set ablaze in Ghanshyampur area on Wednesday. However, the eyewitnesses there caught the two accused, the remaining accused escaped.

Station in-charge (SO) Badlapur Sreejesh Yadav said that two people are in police custody, while Rai has been admitted to the district hospital. Rai's son Shyamanand, who was with the father on the truck, told media persons that he was returning to Azamgarh after loading concrete from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

He alleged that when his truck was passing through Badlapur, some car riders stopped him and after claiming that he was an agent of financier, he did not pay the monthly installment of the loan taken by Rai to buy the truck five months ago. Wanted to know the reason for doing it.

Shyamananda further stated that when he mentioned the provision of exemption given by the government to repay the installments during the Kovid-19 epidemic, the agents first allowed him to leave. However, he alleged that his truck was again stopped by agents after passing through the Ghanshyampur area.

Shyamananda said that he was sitting in the cabin and his father came down to talk to the agents, when he suddenly heard the sound of his father screaming.

Shyamananda said, “I saw my father surrounded by flames and I ran away with a blanket from the cabin of the truck to rescue him, while the locals started chasing those agents.” Two of them were caught by the locals and handed over to the police, while the other two managed to escape in their car. “

Rai was first taken to the nearest hospital, but seeing his deteriorating condition, the doctors referred him to the district hospital. Badlapur police station in-charge (SO) Sreejesh Yadav said that both the accused are in police custody and further investigation in the case is being done on the basis of their interrogation.