UP: FIR registered against MLA Vijay Mishra, MLC wife and son, accused in 72 cases

Bhadohi: An FIR has been registered in Uttar Pradesh against a MLA of Bahubali Chitra, his MLC wife and son for grabbing the property of a relative. Let us tell you that 72 cases have been registered against Vijay Mishra, MLA from Bhadohi of Nishad Party and recently Gunda Act has also been imposed against him.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh told reporters on Friday that the FIR has been lodged at Gopiganj police station on August 4 on behalf of Krishna Mohan Tiwari against Mishra, his MLC wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu.

Complainant Tiwari has alleged in his complaint, the MLA and his family have seized, mortgaged and threatened my (Tiwari) property. ” Tiwari calls himself a relative of the MLA.

The SP said that the case is under investigation. Complainant Tiwari and his family have been provided security.

Singh said that 72 cases are going on against the MLA. He won the 2017 assembly elections on a Nishad Party ticket. Recently, a person was charged with a Gunda Act for threatening him. The MLA’s court has given time till August 13 to present his case.