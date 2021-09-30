UP: FIR registered in opposition to Nationwide Gold Council President for threatening to kill Bhim Military Leader

UP, Uattar Pradesh, saharanpur, UP Information, Saharanpur: Police have began additional motion by means of registering a criticism relating to Bhim Military leader and Azad Samaj Celebration president Chandrashekhar Azad allegedly receiving loss of life threats. This FIR was once lodged in opposition to Nationwide Gold Council President Pankaj Dhavaraya. Azad Samaj Celebration’s prison marketing consultant Sandeep Kamboj has alleged in a criticism given at Fatehpur police station that Azad has been threatened with loss of life.Additionally Learn – UP Information: 5 lecturers suspended after video went viral whilst dancing in school on ‘Lehenga’ music

Superintendent of Police Nation-state Atul Sharma informed in regards to the subject that Sandeep Kamboj, prison marketing consultant of Azad Samaj Celebration, has alleged within the Tahrir given at Fatehpur police station that Azad has been threatened with loss of life. He has named Nationwide Gold Council President Pankaj Dhavaraya within the criticism. Sharma informed that the police is investigating the subject at the foundation of Tahrir.

