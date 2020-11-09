UP: For the first time in 500 years, there will be a unique Diwali, burning lamps and fireworks too, but …..

Unique Diwali in Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has talked about celebrating a grand Diwali this time in the state and preparations have started for this. For the first time in 500 years, the government is fully engaged to make the Deepawali to be held at the Ramjanmabhoomi. But this Diwali will not be real digitized. On this occasion, digital fireworks will be held in Ayodhya for the first time and there will be arrangements to light the lamps of devotees. Also Read – Coconut Barfi: Make this special coconut barfi at home this Diwali, it will be ready immediately

This time there will be fireworks on the Saryu coast through a laser show held on Diwali. At the same time, the Yogi government is organizing a virtual Deepotsav for the first time in Ayodhya which will be amazing in itself. A new website will be launched soon for this unique festival. This virtual Deepotsav will give real experience to Ayodhya residents. Not only this, after lighting the lamp, thank you letter will also be received from the government. This unique virtual festival of Yogi Sarkar will give a real real experience. Also Read – Diwali 2020: Bring some beauty to your house on Diwali in these ways, know how to decorate this time

The portal of this unique website will have pictures of Sriramala’s entrant. In front of which the virtual lamp will be ignited. This virtual event will have the facility that the devotees will be able to choose the lamp, copper, steel and any other metal lamp-stand according to their sentiment and there will also be an option of ghee, mustard and sesame oil to light the lamp. Also Read – Diwali 2020: Decorate your Diwali Puja plate in this style, here are those easy tips

Along with this preparation, it will also happen that if the devotee is a male, then the virtual hands of the male and the virtual hands of the woman will light the lamp when the woman is. After lighting the lamp, a letter of thanks will also be issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Ramlala’s picture based on the details of the devotees. Let us know that before the proposed main function on November 13, this website will be available for the public.