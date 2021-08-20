UP: Former minister Chaudhary Bashir arrested in triple talaq case in controversy over 6th marriage

Agra: Former UP minister Chaudhary Bashir, who got here into the limelight for the 6th marriage, was once arrested overdue on Thursday. Former minister Chaudhary Bashir was once arrested by means of the police on Thursday within the triple talaq case in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Previous Bashir had filed a petition within the courtroom for anticipatory bail which was once rejected. The previous minister was once absconding because the case was once registered and the police was once searching for him.Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi’s assault at the opposition – some individuals are shamelessly supporting Taliban, everybody’s faces will have to be uncovered

CO Chhata Diksha Singh stated that the previous minister has been arrested by means of the police on Thursday. Additionally Learn – Raksha Bandhan 2021: Yogi govt of UP is giving this loose reward to sisters on Raksha Bandhan

Chaudhary Bashir has been a minister within the BSP govt. Nagma, a resident of Karim Nagar positioned at Gobar Chowki, Tajganj, had filed a triple talaq case towards former minister Chaudhary Bashir on July 31 at Mantola police station. In step with Nagma, she was once married to Chaudhary Bashir on November 11, 2012, they have got two sons and he’s harassing her mentally and bodily. Nagma instructed that she has been combating a felony struggle in contrast by means of staying in her maternal house for 3 years. Additionally Learn – UP: OHE line damaged in Kanpur, motion of many trains affected

In step with the sufferer girl, on July 23, data was once gained about Chaudhary Bashir’s 6th marriage and when she went to her in-laws’ space, the previous minister abused her and threw her out of the home by means of giving triple talaq. When Nagma complained concerning the subject to the Senior Superintendent of Police, a case of triple talaq was once registered towards the previous minister at Mantola police station.

Police stated that the previous minister was once absconding because the registration of the case and the police was once searching for him. The minister had submitted an anticipatory bail utility within the periods courtroom via his recommend, Further District Pass judgement on First Sudhir Kumar ordered to brush aside the anticipatory bail utility submitted by means of the accused.

ADGC Radhakishan Gupta offered the felony historical past of greater than a dozen instances registered towards the previous minister in quite a lot of police stations and stated that the offense of the accused is of significant nature. On the identical time, on this regard, CO Chhata Diksha Singh stated that the previous minister has been arrested by means of the police on Thursday.