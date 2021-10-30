UP: Former MLA Yogendra Sagar sentenced to lifestyles imprisonment in rape case

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A distinct MP/MLA courtroom in Badaun, UP, on Saturday sentenced former BSP MLA from Bilsi seat Yogendra Sagar to lifestyles imprisonment in a 13-year-old case of kidnapping and raping a lady pupil. Yogendra Sagar is lately in BJP and his son Kushagra Sagar is MLA from Bisauli seat. Yogendra Sagar’s spouse Preeti Sagar has been the District Panchayat President. Yogendra Sagar used to be nonetheless out on bail at the orders of the Best Court docket.Additionally Learn – Petrol crosses Rs 121 in a district of MP as of late, diesel being bought at Rs 110.29

Further govt recommend Madanlal Rajput informed that on April 23, 2008, a graduate pupil used to be abducted in Bilsi house and after a number of days, the lady pupil had alleged that she used to be stored at Yogendra Sagar's govt place of abode in Lucknow and his She used to be raped through Tejendra Sagar, Neeraj alias Meenu Sharma and Yogendra Sagar himself. In keeping with the sufferer, she used to be raped for a number of days after being taken to many puts together with Delhi.

The Further Govt Suggest mentioned that on expanding the power of the police and the media, the accused had left the lady pupil in entrance of the police station in Muzaffar Nagar. Rajput informed that the MP/MLA Particular Court docket Pass judgement on Akhilesh Kumar, after listening to each the edges, convicted Yogendra Sagar and sentenced him to lifestyles imprisonment and likewise imposed a fantastic of 30 thousand rupees on him.

Two different accused on this case Tejendra Sagar and Neeraj Sharma have already been sentenced to lifestyles imprisonment on this case.