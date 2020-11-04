UP: Four people killed, many injured in horrendous explosion in illegal firecracker factory in Kushinagar

Kushinagar: A major accident took place in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, in which four people have been killed and many are said to be injured. According to the information, there was a sudden fire in an illegal fireworks factory, due to which the fire broke through the firecrackers in a gas cylinder kept there and blasted in the cylinder, due to which 4 people died. The incident is being investigated. Also Read – UP: Four people died in a horrific road accident after a car crashed into a tree

The incident is of ward number 11 of Kaptinj police station in Kushinagar district, where a fireworks factory suddenly exploded in which four people died due to severe burns. The roof of the house where the explosion took place and the house has turned into ruins. It is being told that there was an illegal warehouse of firecrackers in the house, in which firecrackers were kept. Also Read – Major Incident: Boat sunk in Chambal river, 12 bodies recovered, four still missing, 19 lives saved

Kushinagar: Police says, three people killed, 10-12 people injured, due to cyclinder blast following fire at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit; further investigation underway https://t.co/5l7zWg3zIZ pic.twitter.com/Lzy9CAZBTs Also Read – Heavy rain caused havoc in Pakistan, 27 people killed, 12 injured – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2020

After the incident, many more people are feared trapped in the house. The police reached the spot as soon as the information was received and started the rescue work. Police said that there was an illegal firecracker factory operating in the densely populated area, which has exploded.

According to the information, on Wednesday morning people were making crackers due to Diwali coming closer. At the same time, there was a sudden explosion and the fire started in the gas cylinder kept in the house and in the blast, four people died due to severe burns. The people around the incident informed the police. Please tell that the police have run a campaign against the illegal cracker factory in the district.