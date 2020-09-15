UP: Gang-raped by a woman returning from duty in hospital, thrown in road in bad condition

Meerut: The gang rape case has come to light once again in UP. This time in Meerut, a girl has been punished. The police of Meerut killed a 30-year-old female employee working in a hospital. After the incident, the accused threw the woman on the road. The police has arrested two people in this case. Also Read – Imran Khan’s big statement – Public death should be given to rapists, or let the castration be

Based on the complaint received, Kulbir Singh, in-charge of the medical station, said, "A 30-year-old woman working in a private hospital in the city was abducted by three youths in a car while returning from duty on Monday night. Took him to the forest of Qazi, and after gang-raping him threw him on the roadside in an injured state. "

According to the police station in-charge, the police have arrested two accused Rajat Tyagi resident Machhara and Vasu Chauhan resident Shastri Nagar. Police is trying to arrest the third accused Rinku. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in UP. Many incidents have also come before this. The opposition is constantly criticizing the BJP government for the ever increasing crimes. Many times there has been uproar.