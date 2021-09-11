UP: Ghaziabad District Social Welfare Officer suspended for molesting a lady employee

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh executive on Friday suspended Ghaziabad District Social Welfare Officer Nadeem Siddiqui for molesting a subordinate feminine worker. Essential Secretary, Social Welfare Division, Ok Ravindra Nayak issued an order postponing Siddiqui on Friday. Consistent with the criticism of the lady employee, District Social Welfare Officer Nadeem Siddiqui used to annoy her through calling her at evening and the usage of double which means phrases.Additionally Learn – Heavy rain with thunder and winds continues in Delhi-NCR, rain alert in those states too

Within the order issued through Nayak, the District Social Welfare Officer of Ghaziabad has been accused of the usage of double which means phrases for subordinate girls staff, unnecessarily harassing her through calling at evening, mentally harassing her and hurting her honor through misbehaving along with her. has been discussed.

Whilst postponing Siddiqui, the foremost secretary has hooked up him to the Directorate of Social Welfare, Lucknow throughout the length of suspension. Disciplinary motion can be taken in opposition to them.