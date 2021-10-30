UP: Giant blow to BSP and BJP, 7 MLAs sign up for SP, Akhilesh stated – extra folks will come

New Delhi: Sooner than the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP Meeting Election 2022), a large number of upheaval has come to the fore. Samajwadi Celebration has given a blow to BSP and BJP. It is a large setback for the BSP. Six BSP MLAs have joined the Samajwadi Celebration. With this, a BJP MLA has joined the SP. Those MLAs have joined the SP within the presence of SP President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.Additionally Learn – Lucknow: Amit Shah said- ‘Akhilesh Yadav didn’t even give 5 thousand rupees for Ram temple, my blood used to boil for the reason that situation of UP’

Those MLAs sign up for SP

BSP MLAs Aslam Ali Choudhary, Aslam Raine, Hargovind Bhargava, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Singh Bind, Sushma Patel have joined the Samajwadi Celebration. Together with this, a BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore has additionally joined the SP. They all have joined the SP.

BJP might be burnt up

Right through this, Akhilesh Yadav stated that many extra nonetheless wish to come. Individuals are unsatisfied with the BJP executive. BJP is bound to be burnt up on this election. No longer handiest from different portions of the state however BJP has cheated so much from Bundelkhand. The guarantees given to the general public weren't fulfilled. The transferring mandis have been closed. Akhilesh stated that nobody were given extra majority than BJP, even after this the formative years were given handiest sticks. Were given unemployment. This time BJP might be burnt up. Akhilesh stated that how will the farmers get justice when those that pressure at the farmers might be at the platform of the House Minister of the rustic.