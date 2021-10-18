UP: Girl soldier who returned house on depart from Jammu, commits suicide, mentions of personal picture and video going viral

Mathura: In Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district’s place of dwelling in Govardhan, a feminine army staff dedicated suicide closing evening by means of striking herself within the noose of the fan of the home. She used to be posted in Jammu and had come house on depart a couple of days again. The police knowledgeable about this.Additionally Learn – UP: Recommend shot and killed every other legal professional in court docket premises, this explanation why got here to the fore

The daddy of the deceased feminine soldier informed the police that his daughter used to be dissatisfied for a couple of days, sooner than committing suicide, he has despatched some WhatsApp messages on his cell phone, which mentions a tender guy harassing her. She has written that the younger guy has made some non-public footage and movies of her viral on social media, because of which she is taking this type of step. Additionally Learn – UP: BJP-backed riot SP MLA Nitin Agarwal used to be elected Deputy Speaker of the UP Meeting by means of an enormous margin, CM Yogi assaults SP

In line with the daddy of the deceased, he used to be napping on the second one ground of the home and the daughter used to be napping at the flooring ground. He informed that once he aroused from sleep at 4 o’clock within the morning like on a daily basis, after seeing the message of the daughter at the cell phone, he right away ran in opposition to her room. Additionally Learn – Seeing female friend with husband in fitness center, spouse thrashed fiercely with footwear and slippers, video went viral

Byte given by means of Further Superintendent of Police Rural, Mathura in terms of the incident of suicide by means of a lady in Krishna Nagar underneath police station Govardhan space. percent.twitter.com/iFWOTgcQU5 — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) October 18, 2021

SP Rural Shrish Chandra stated, in step with the ideas won, a 22-year-old woman resident of Govardhan used to be decided on within the Military Police about two years in the past and after finishing her coaching, she used to be lately appointed to the publish of Lance Nayak in Jammu. He informed that she had come house on October 2 on depart.

The daddy of the deceased lady Lance Nayak informed that the daughter used to be striking from the ceiling fan within the room with a noose round her neck, she used to be taken off the noose and brought to the Army Health facility in Mathura, the place docs declared her introduced lifeless. After this the daddy of the deceased knowledgeable the police concerning the incident. Police sends lifeless frame for autopsy.

The SP stated, after receiving the grievance from the family of the deceased, it’s going to be investigated and came upon on which formative years his daughter has leveled the allegations and what’s the fact on this subject.

