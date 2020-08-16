Entertainment

UP government minister and former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan dies, infected with Corona virus

August 16, 2020
new Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and minister in UP government Chetan Chauhan has passed away. He was infected with the Corona virus. They were placed on the life support system. His kidneys had failed. His condition was continuously deteriorating. He breathed his last at around 4.30 pm. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old. Also Read – Goa: Utpal Corona positive, son of Manohar Parrikar, hospitalized

He was in politics for a long time. Chetan Chauhan, who was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was currently an MLA from Naugaon seat in Amroha district of UP. Chetan Chauhan was made a minister in the Yogi government. Apart from being an excellent player in his time, he was also associated with the management of the Indian cricket team.

