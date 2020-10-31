UP government to build houses for poor on mafia land: CM Yogi Adityanath

Deoria: The government will build houses for the poor on the land being evacuated from the mafia of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made this big announcement for the poor from Deoria’s public meeting. On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi also attacked SP and BSP fiercely from the platform of public meeting of Deoria and Malhani assembly constituencies. Also Read – Video: Yogi said – Love will stop Jihad with strictness, if not improved then the journey of Ramnam Satya will now come out

Yogi said, “The government will seize every property of illegally collected mafias. The lands of the traders and entrepreneurs, which were occupied by the goons with the support of the previous governments, will be returned to the traders and entrepreneurs after they are freed. On the remaining lands being freed from the goons’ occupation, the government will build houses for the poor who do not have a house to live. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav’s attack on Mayawati, now it has been proved that BSP is BJP’s B team

CM Yogi said- Samajwadi Party is preparing a new series of goons to create riots and anarchy in the state, but this is not possible in the BJP government. ” He said, “Those who plot the riots will be sent to jail. There is no place in Uttar Pradesh for goons and rioters. ” Also Read – Now the first challenge for BJP in UP is Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, will the BSP’s graph fall?

CM Yogi said, SP, BSP were living for themselves. SP’s sympathy is with the mafia and our sympathy with the public. That is why, we are running bulldozers on the property of goons. ”

Deoria: CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in support of BJP candidate Manoj Singh contesting from Malhani assembly seat, Jaunpur “For us, the entire country is one family. But for Congress, SP & BSP, their family is their country, they were beyond beyond that, ”he said. pic.twitter.com/GTngbTMGhc – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

Yogi said, “Parties sympathetic to criminals should not get support. The SP is creating a new series of goons so that riots can be organized, but the government will not allow this to happen. The state government is putting posters on the intersections of daughters with mission power and sending them to jail. ”

Yogi Adityanath said that the rule of goons and mafia from the state is over but the sympathy of the Samajwadi Party president is still with the mafia and the goons. And is campaigning against the goons. His sympathies are with the mafia. ‘

Yogi said, “For SP, BSP and Congress, the family and the party is the country and society. We also served the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi during the Corona period. Worked to bring laborers struggling in other states to their homes. Arranged their food. All classes were given maintenance allowance. “

Yogi also warned on love jihad from public forum. Referring to the decision of the High Court to make the conversion of religion wrong for marriage, the Chief Minister said, “Love will not let jihad run. The government is going to make a new and effective law on love jihad very soon. Changing pseudonym and dress will deal strictly with those who cheat with daughters. “

The Chief Minister said, “The benefits of the government’s schemes worked to reach the poor, farmers, youth and women of the country, but did not appease. Created an investment environment in the state. Now a large number of companies are coming. People are getting employment and business.