UP Govt government employees will receive special festival package on the lines of the center, advance of Rs 10,000

Lucknow: Like the Center, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement a special festival package for the state government employees and a plan to make advance payments for it. While giving this information on Friday, the State Government Spokesperson said that this decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the spokesperson, this facility will be approved for all the employees of the state government and will be applicable till 31 March 2021. Under this, an advance of ten thousand rupees will be sanctioned by the Head of the office to the employee concerned before any important festival, which will be interest free. With the implementation of this scheme, the State Government will incur an expenditure of about one thousand crore rupees.

The spokesperson said that the amount sanctioned in advance will be given to the government employee through the State Bank of India, which can be recovered in maximum ten installments. This advance amount can be accepted by the office-bearers for all the festivals which are declared by the government as public and non-holiday. The Government of India has implemented this scheme for the promotion of central employees.

The spokesperson said that in addition to this, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to allow state employees as a ‘Special Cash Package’ in lieu of LTC facility for Central Government employees. This facility will be available to those employees of the state government who are eligible to avail this facility under the previous LTC issued mandates by March 31, 2021 and who are willing to get special cash package in lieu of this facility.

Under this facility, the fare at the rate of Rs 6,000 per person will be allowed for the four employees and their family members including the employee to go and return to the destination. Some necessary conditions have also been imposed for this. Income tax rules will be applicable to the amount of Special Cash Package to be accepted in lieu of LTC, in the same way as applicable to LTC rental payment. Implementation of the scheme will incur an expenditure of about 960 crores on the state government.

The spokesman said that the Cabinet has approved the Mecca Purchase Policy under the Price Support Scheme in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21. He informed that in the Kharif marketing year 2020-21, the minimum support price of maize has been fixed at Rs 1850 per quintal. The corn purchase period will be from October 17, 2020 to January 15, 2021. Purchase of Maize Will be done in districts. Maize purchase will be done by the marketing branch of the food department.