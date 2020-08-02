UP Govt will now recommend CBI investigation for Sanjit Yadav kidnapping-murder case

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to recommend a CBI probe into the kidnapping and murder case of lab technician Sanjit Yadav. A spokesperson of the state government said that the government has decided to recommend to the CBI to investigate the case on the request of the family of Sanjit Yadav. Also Read – UP cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun dies of corona infection, CM Yogi expressed grief

Please tell that on June 22, Sanjit, a resident of Barra, Kanpur, was kidnapped. The family had lodged a report of his disappearance at Barra police station on 23 June. Three days later kidnapping clauses were added to the case. Gyanendra Yadav alias Ishu, Kuldeep Goswami, Neelu Singh, Ram Ji Shukla and Preity Sharma were arrested in this case.

On request of Sanjeet Yadav's family, state government has decided to recommend CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) investigation in Sanjeet's kidnapping case: Chief Minister's Office Sanjeet was abducted, killed & his body was thrown in Pandu river by kidnappers on June 26-27, as per police – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2020

The family of the deceased claims that on June 29, they received a call from the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to leave Sanjit safe.

Sanjit’s family had demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire case. The state government had directed VP Jogdand, Additional Director General of Police (Police Headquarters), Lucknow to investigate the matter.

Sanjit’s sister Ruchi had requested Jogdand to ask the government to conduct an inquiry into the matter with the CBI so that whatever happened to his brother, his real culprits could come to light.

Explain that the report was lodged on June 26, after the disappearance of Lab Technician Sanjeev Yadav on June 23 from Barra in Kanpur. After this, his family received a ransom call on 29 July. It was later revealed that Kidnappers murdered him. In police custody, the accused had said that he had dumped Sanjeev’s body in the Pandu river after killing. The Kanpur police had told that Sanjeev has been killed.

Based on this, the police had taken two friends of the deceased young man Sanjeev in custody in the investigation of the case. Now he has revealed the secret that he had murdered Sanjeev Yadav on the night of 26-27 June.