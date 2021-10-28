UP: Guy dwelling with BJP MLA shoots himself, dies in class

Bijnor: A 35-year-old guy allegedly shot himself in the bathroom of a college owned by way of BJP MLA Ashok Rana in Dhampur the town of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. It’s discovered that Puneet has been an MLA for 10 years. Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh mentioned that circle of relatives discord seems to be the rationale in the back of the drastic step taken by way of Puneet Kumar, a resident of That Jat village.Additionally Learn – Karma Follows You: Accused of killing spouse arrested after 32 years, despatched to prison

Puneet was once taken to the health facility however he died right through remedy. Police claimed that Puneet's members of the family have no longer lodged any grievance but. The MLA's son Priyankar Rana mentioned, "Puneet belonged to my village and was once like a member of our circle of relatives. He was once operating in our space for a very long time.

He was once fearful in regards to the department of assets along with his brothers. Puneet was once with me on Tuesday. We had attended a program in Jaitara village. However he had left for his space within the afternoon announcing that his spouse was once unwell. I used to be busy in a gathering on the time of the incident."