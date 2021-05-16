UP: Head constable took frightful step, killed spouse, jumped in entrance of transferring educate and dedicated suicide

UP Police, Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur, UP, UP Crime Information, Information: Munshi Singh Yadav (43), head constable in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, killed his spouse Nisha Devi (38) with a pointy weapon. After this, the pinnacle constable himself jumped in entrance of the educate and dedicated suicide. The pinnacle constable additionally attacked his 3 youngsters with a pointy weapon and bled them. Additionally Learn – Corona Pandemic: PM Modi spoke to the Leader Ministers of four states at the standing of Kovid-19

Superintendent of Police Dr Omprakash Singh mentioned that the pinnacle constable Yadav used to be affected by pores and skin sicknesses and because of this he used to be depressed and he attacked his spouse and youngsters with a pointy weapon, after which dedicated suicide by way of leaping in entrance of the educate. The pinnacle constable Yadav used to be a resident of Usiya village in Dildarnagar police station space of ​​Ghazipur district. Consistent with police resources, the pinnacle constable (leader constable) Yadav, posted in Prayagraj, got here to his village Usani in January and has been residing right here since then. In the meantime, he used to be transferred to Fatehpur district.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Omprakash Singh mentioned that on the daybreak of Saturday, the voice of the kids began screaming from the pinnacle constable Yadav's area, then other people reached there and afterward receiving knowledge, the police additionally reached however by way of then Yadav had fled.

Yadav’s spouse Reena and his daughter and son Sudha, Krishna and Shyam have been mendacity at the roof of the home. All have been taken to the federal government medical institution, the place the physician declared Reena lifeless after exam and referred the 3 youngsters to Varanasi for higher remedy.

Right here, the pinnacle constable Yadav gave his existence by way of leaping in entrance of the educate outdoor the village. The police have began an investigation at the tahrir of the deceased policeman’s brother Heera Yadav by way of registering a case of each homicide and suicide.