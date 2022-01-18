UP Hindi Information: 22 lakhs recovered from well known corporate’s automotive in Kanpur, suspected of being utilized in elections

UP Meeting Elections 2022: With the announcement of the dates of the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, the seizure of lakhs of crores of rupees has additionally began within the state. The newest case is from Kanpur the place the police have recovered Rs 22 lakh from the auto of a well known corporate. On the other hand, it isn’t but recognized whether or not this cash was once given for the election or no longer. This comes days after the police seized Rs 50 lakh from the auto of the nephew of the BSP chief. In step with the police, the workers of the corporate may no longer produce supporting paperwork and likewise failed to present concrete solutions relating to money. The police have confiscated all of the quantity and feature also referred to as the Static Surveillance Crew.Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress: Punjab Congress shared Sonu Sood’s VIDEO, Navjot Singh Sidhu might get a setback

Police seized Rs.

On Monday afternoon, the staff of Fazalganj police station was once working a car checking marketing campaign in compliance with the Fashion Code of Behavior at Char Khamba intersection. All over the raid, the police searched the auto and recovered Rs 22 lakh in money. Fazalganj police station in-charge Devendra Kumar Dubey advised that the car belongs to a well known company within the town. The corporate's cashier Pawan Shukla and two guards Ram Kumar Singh and Haripal Singh had been touring with money within the automotive.

The police mentioned that after they had been requested to present main points in regards to the money recovered, they may no longer give a ample resolution. He most effective mentioned that the cash belonged to the corporate, however may no longer supply any supporting paperwork. Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Crew had been known as after the money was once recovered. The money might be launched most effective after the corporate submits supporting paperwork. (company inputs)