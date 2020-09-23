UP: How 48 corona patients died in private hospitals of Lucknow, will now be investigated

Uttar Pradesh: Major negligence has been revealed in the investigation, shifting and treatment of corona infected in private hospitals in Lucknow. In four private hospitals, 48 ​​Kovid-19 patients were referred and admitted, who died during treatment. On the death of the patients in this way, District Magistrate Abhishek Pankash has issued a notice to these four private hospitals and sought clarification till Wednesday morning. According to this notice, strict action will also be taken against the private hospitals who have been negligent in this under the epidemic act. Also Read – Death toll from Corona in Delhi crosses 5000, 3,816 new cases found in 24 hours

According to the rule made for corona, normal patients coming to the hospitals should also have corona examination first. But in Lucknow, corona examination of patients was not done in private hospitals and they were admitted. Later, the corona examination was carried out on the deteriorating health of the patient, the report was positive. According to the notice issued by the district administration, there was great negligence in referring and recruiting from these hospitals, which led to the death of 48 patients during treatment.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that prima facie, negligence has been revealed in the investigation of the patients and a response has been sought from the hospitals on this. He said that after getting the answer, the outline of the hospital action will be decided.

The answer is sought from these four private hospitals…

Apollo Hospitals were sent here 17 corona infected, all died.

Mayo Hospital, 10 Kovid-19 patients were sent here, all lost their lives.

In Charak Hospital, 10 corona were sent infected, all died.

Chandan Hospital also admitted 11 Kovid-19 patients here and all died during treatment.