UP: Husband stocks obscene video after pronouncing triple talaq, spouse commits suicide

Triple Talaq, MuJaffarnagar, video, Social Media, suicide, UP, Uttar Pradesh, Information: In Muzaffarnagar, UP, a person broke up along with his 25-year-old spouse by way of pronouncing triple talaq and after 3 months posted an obscene video of her on social media, and then the girl dedicated suicide. The accused and the girl have been married 4 years in the past and feature an 18-month-old son. The accused had damaged the connection along with his spouse by way of pronouncing triple talaq about 3 months in the past, and then the girl at the side of her kid went to are living together with her folks in Kishanpur village.

Police mentioned on Sunday that the incident happened on Saturday in Kishanpur village below Bhopa police station. Station in-charge Deepak Chaturvedi advised that the accused and the girl have been married 4 years in the past and they have got an 18-month-old son. He advised that the accused had damaged the connection along with his spouse by way of pronouncing triple talaq about 3 months in the past, and when the girl at the side of her kid went to are living together with her folks in Kishanpur village.

Consistent with the grievance lodged on August 18 on this case, the girl accused her husband of giving triple talaq and forcibly removing the son from her. Chaturvedi advised that the police used to be investigating the subject when the accused put a pornographic video of the girl on social media, and then the girl dedicated suicide by way of eating toxic substance. He mentioned {that a} case has been registered towards the accused.