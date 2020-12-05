UP: IAS officer posted in MLC Election duty dies of heart attack, Yogi mourns

Lucknow: Senior IAS officer Ajay Kumar Singh, who was posted as a supervisor in block graduate and teacher elections in Varanasi, died on Saturday morning due to a heart attack. He was about 50 years old. Singh’s wife Neena Sharma is also a senior IAS officer. At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mourned his death. Also Read – Delhi Traffic Latest Alert: Many borders of Delhi closed today, use these routes to avoid inconvenience

District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that Singh had come to Varanasi as an election observer and had a heart attack while going to the counting venue on Friday morning, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was supervised by senior cardiologists. Treatment was underway. He said that Singh's family wanted to take him by air ambulance to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Friday evening, but doctors did not allow him to be taken at night.

The DM of Varanasi said that he was to be taken to Medanta this morning, but he died at around nine thirty in the morning. Sharma told that Singh's wife had come to Varanasi on Friday itself. He told that the last rites will be done in Varanasi.