UP: IAS officer who beat up journalist reconciled after apologizing, had been observed feeding chocolates to one another

An IAS officer in UP (IAS officer) and Unnao District Leader Construction Officer (CDO) Divyanshu Patel held the Panchayat elections right here. (Panchayat elections) Video journalist for allegedly beating up all the way through (TV journalist) In any case were given a deal. Journalist Krishna Tiwari and officers had been additionally observed feeding each and every different chocolates. A photograph of it has additionally long past viral on social media. It's alleged that Leader Construction Officer Divyanshu Patel, who used to be provide with the police drive, ran and stuck a TV channel journalist and beat him fiercely.

Journalist Krishna Tiwari stated the officer had inadvertently hit him because of some confusion and apologized for his deed. "The officer additionally spoke to my members of the family and expressed remorseful about over the act," the journalist stated.

The Leader Construction Officer (CDO) in Unnao used to be accused of beating a TV channel journalist all the way through the election of the Kshetra Panchayat leader, which used to be hung on Saturday within the collection of three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, all the way through the vote casting for the block leader in Unnao's Miyaganj block, the CDO used to be stuck on digicam assaulting a video journalist. Later, reporters protested.

Allow us to inform you that all the way through the election of Kshetra Panchayat Leader in Uttar Pradesh’s three-tier panchayat elections hung on Saturday, the Leader Construction Officer (CDO) in Unnao used to be accused of beating a TV channel journalist. All over the vote casting for the put up of Miyaganj Kshetra Panchayat Leader in Unnao district on Saturday, some folks attempted to forcefully drag a Kshetra Panchayat member into the car after which the police drive provide at the spot rescued him. The incident used to be captured on digicam through the TV reporters provide at the spot. It’s alleged that on seeing this, Leader Construction Officer Divyanshu Patel, who used to be provide with the police drive, ran and stuck a TV channel journalist and beat him fiercely. After this incident, the reporters provide began protesting. At the knowledge of the protest through the reporters, the executive group of workers together with the District Justice of the Peace and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and attempted to persuade the protesting reporters. District Justice of the Peace Ravindra Kumar stated that the file of all the subject might be apprised to the federal government. He stated that motion could be taken at the foundation of the applying given through the journalist.