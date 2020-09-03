UP: If BJP’s MLA is announced, I will resign if I do not get roads built in the area

Hardoi: In Uttar Pradesh, there has been such a statement by a MLA of the ruling party BJP that if he is not able to build roads in his area, then the MLA will resign from the post. The MLA of K Gopamau assembly constituency has made this announcement in a post on Facebook. Also Read – Facebook Controversy: India heads targeted in parliamentary committee, will have to give written answers to these 90 questions

Shyam Prakash, an MLA from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gopamau, has dominated social media due to his statements. This time he has raised the issue of roads in his area through Facebook. He has written that if the roads cannot be constructed in his area, then the MLA will resign from the post. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Manjhi will again board NDA boat, will announce tomorrow

BJP MLA Shyam Prakash wrote in a post on Facebook with a picture of a shabby street, “When we saw the pain of the people of Pihani and Gopamau, we forgot ours. Because their gum is less than these. I am with you and your feelings. The effort is on If I could not build the dilapidated roads around Pihani and Gopamau in my government, I would resign from the post of MLA. Also Read – Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s advice to Azad and Sibal .. ‘Then join BJP because …’

Let us tell you that MLA Shyam Prakash has written on Facebook against the government and officials in many cases. This is not the first post of MLA. However, this time he wrote in his post that “I have written about the pain of the people, do not consider it a statement against the government”.