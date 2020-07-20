UP: If Corona infection happened, now treatment will be done at home, these are the terms and conditions of Home Isolation for the patients, know

Home Isolation Permission in UP: In Uttar Pradesh, there is news of some relief for the patients of Corona Virus. Taking a big decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed Corona patients to stay at home. Corona patients will no longer have to go to the hospital in UP. Patients will be treated at their home. CM has decided this in his order. CM Yogi said that a comprehensive awareness campaign should be conducted about the rescue from Kovid-19. He said that better immunity is necessary to protect against Kovid-19. Earlier, in states like Delhi, corona patients are being treated at their homes. Also Read – Ten people died due to coronary virus falling in Bihar

Conditions for Home Isolation For Uttar Pradesh

1. If a person is found to be corona infected, he will not have to be admitted to the hospital.

2. Can be treated at home. The patient will be given medicines, which according to the doctors will be consumed.

3. If someone is a serious patient of Corona, then he will have to be hospitalized.

4. Only those infected with home signs will have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

5. Protocol has to be followed. The infected patient will have to live in a separate room.

6. Arrangements for bathing and freshening apart from the family have to be arranged, only then this permission will be given.

7. The family will also be instructed to take precautions.

8. From time to time, the team of doctors will take care.

Special teams will be sent to these districts

CM Yogi directed the Health Department and Medical Education Department to take effective action to bring down the death rate due to Kovid-19. Contact tracing should be done by CM to control the infection. Instructions were sent to send special teams of doctors in district Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Basti, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Jhansi, Moradabad and Varanasi.