UP Information: Ban on worshiping ten clergymen in Kashi Vishwanath temple, forcibly doing those rituals

Uttar Pradesh Information: Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) Inside of, ten clergymen were barred from worshipping. Additionally, his identification playing cards have additionally been canceled by way of the temple management following allegations of corruption and misbehavior. Monks, referred to as ‘unfastened shastri’, had been entrusted with the duty of facilitating the access of devotees into the temple. Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal stated, “Many lawsuits had been gained towards some clergymen engaged within the temple to facilitate access to the devotees after buying tickets, particularly for ‘Sugam Darshan’, in order that the queues don’t take lengthy. . It was once alleged that once taking the devotees throughout the temple, those clergymen used to accomplish the ritual of forcibly extracting milk from them.Additionally Learn – UP: Spouse shot husband in home dispute at evening, died at the spot

“Because the collection of lawsuits greater, proof was once gathered through which 10 ‘shastris’ had been discovered to be concerned with misconduct, following which motion was once initiated to forestall them from appearing the rituals,” he stated. In keeping with temple officers, clergymen within the class of ‘unfastened shastri’ are engaged by way of the temple’s help-desk to facilitate devotees to go into the temple by way of buying tickets. Towards the cost of Rs 300 for a ‘Sugam Darshan’ price ticket, Rs 30 is paid to each and every priest appointed for the benefit of the devotees involved. Additionally Learn – UP Information: After 493 years, Ramlala will sit down on a silver swing, will stay seated until Rakshabandhan

A lot of clergymen on this class earn simply over Rs 1 lakh by way of getting the true quantity paid on each and every price ticket all over the month of Shravan, when the collection of devotees visiting the temple will increase. The clergymen began indulging in malpractices by way of making the most of the shutdown of the CCTV community because of some ongoing development paintings within the temple, officers stated. Agarwal stated {that a} assembly of senior clergymen and temple personnel was once convened, through which it was once made transparent that those that malign the picture of the holy temple would now not be contributed to paintings within the temple. (IANS Hindi) Additionally Learn – Sabse Jyada Sharab Pine Wale Log: Through which state of the rustic folks drink probably the most alcohol? Know what got here out within the learn about…