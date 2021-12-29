UP Information: BJP MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad advised meat shopkeepers, if you wish to promote hen then pass to Delhi and promote it

Uttar Pradesh Information in Hindi: An MLA of Loni situated in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has as soon as once more come into the limelight. In a video, he’s noticed ultimate some meat stores, whilst caution the shopkeepers that ‘If you wish to promote hen, then pass and promote it in Delhi’. BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar from Loni in Ghaziabad (BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gujjar) A video goes viral on social media, by which he’s noticed caution folks working some meat stores and the usage of threatening phrases. Additionally, on this video, his bodyguards also are status with weapons of their fingers.Additionally Learn – Omicron Scare: Essential assembly between Election Fee and Well being Ministry nowadays; There is also a large announcement in regards to the election

This video of the MLA is being advised of Monday. He's pronouncing, 'Shut those stores and run away, or else you are going to pass to prison. There can be no bail, even at any price, all this unlawful paintings, no longer a unmarried store of hen will have to be noticed. Select up the store and promote in Delhi. On the identical time, it is going to additionally must be noticed on this factor whether or not this meat store is working illegally or they all have the related license. If no longer, then this paintings should be executed by way of the involved division.

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gujjar from Loni, Ghaziabad is noticed threatening the Muslim shopkeepers from promoting hen in Loni. He is going on to mention, “prison chale jaoge, zamanat bhi nahi hogi” He’s no person to come to a decision what/the place/when/who will perform industry. percent.twitter.com/ZhY5UbdiFx – Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) December 28, 2021

Alternatively, after I attempted to touch MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar relating to this video, he may no longer be contacted. When the police attempted to understand what motion has been taken up to now, SP Dehat Dr. Iraj Raja stated, ‘No feedback.’ (IANS Inputs)