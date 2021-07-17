UP Information: Case filed towards greater than 500 Congressmen together with UP Congress President in Lucknow, accused of breaking the legislation

Uttar Pradesh Information Nowadays: The police have registered a case towards masses of employees, together with the state president, in Hazratganj Kotwali in reference to the silent fasting case of Congress Nationwide Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. On this case, a case has been registered towards 500 unknown other people together with State President Ajay Kumar Lallu, District Congress Committee President Ved Prakash Tripathi and Dilpreet for violation of Segment 144 at the foundation of the tahrir of Secretariat outpost in-charge Brijesh Giri.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Prohibition on dressed in denims T-shirts for workers in UP Meeting Secretariat, order issued

Priyanka, who reached Lucknow on Friday, had a wreath-laying program on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in GPO Park, and then she sat on a silent dharna in entrance of the statue. Even after the implementation of Segment 144 in Lucknow, his supporters didn't care about it and the Kovid protocol. Lucknow Police has registered a case towards greater than 500 unknown other people together with Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu for this act.

Police mentioned that Segment-144 is acceptable within the capital. In spite of this, Congress normal secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Vadra, in conjunction with masses of employees, together with Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu, seen a silent rapid in entrance of the Gandhi statue positioned at GPO on Friday.

On this case, an FIR has been registered towards Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and 500 different unidentified individuals for violation of Kovid 19 and violation of Segment 144. Within the unknown, all are Congress employees. Priyanka Gandhi’s title isn’t integrated on this case, whilst a crowd of Congress leaders had collected to obtain her. Priyanka Gandhi went to the state Congress administrative center after a short lived sit-in in entrance of the Gandhi statue at the GPO.

It’s alleged that the 3 leaders reached the Gandhi statue on Friday with 500 to 600 employees throughout the day. After garlanding, the entire other people sat on a dharna with none realize. They staged a sit-in for approximately one and a part hours and no person took permission for it. The picketing at the Gandhi statue is unlawful, but the principles had been violated. Now not most effective this, the Kovid protocol was once no longer adopted and blocked the street and affected the traditional visitors. (IANS Hindi)