UP Information: Case registered in opposition to Ambika Chaudhary underneath POCSO Act, CM Yogi’s minister filed a case

Uttar Pradesh Information: Former Minister Ambika Choudhary (Ambika Choudhary) and his son Anand Choudhary (Anand Choudhary) State Sports activities Minister Upendra Tiwari (UP Cupboard Minster Upendra Tiwari) And a case has been registered in opposition to his circle of relatives underneath the POCSO Act for allegedly elevating ‘obscene slogans’. Samajwadi Celebration (SP) A video of Ok employees elevating slogans in opposition to Upendra Tiwari went viral on social media. Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh: Trainer suspended for sending obscene messages to trainer in UP’s Ballia district

The circle of relatives of Upendra Tiwari had demanded that the accused must be booked underneath the POCSO Act because the slogans have been concentrated on his mom at the side of her two minor daughters. Upendra Tiwari has alleged that SP employees misbehaved together with his mom and daughters. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Inhuman incident – spouse didn’t have Rs 15,000, health center held her husband’s frame hostage for 75 days

The minister stated, ‘Within the video, my mom and daughters have been showered with abusive phrases after the panchayat effects. Ambika Chaudhary is making an attempt to enroll in the SP thru her son. Elections to Zilla Panchayat Presidents have been held in 75 districts of the state, however this case didn’t get up in 74 different districts. The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case in opposition to 10 other folks, together with newly elected district panchayat leader Anand Choudhary, son of Ambika Choudhary. Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi inquired concerning the well being of former Leader Minister Kalyan Singh within the health center

In Ballia, BJP leaders met Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada to call for motion within the subject. Further Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav stated that the police have registered a case in opposition to Anand Chaudhary, his father Ambika Chaudhary and loads of unidentified other folks. Ambika Chaudhary has been a minister in the entire governments of the Samajwadi Celebration and is likely one of the founding contributors of the birthday celebration. In 2017, he left the SP to enroll in the Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP).

Final month, Chaudhary had resigned from the BSP and his son used to be given a price tag within the district panchayat elections. He’s prone to officially sign up for the SP quickly. (IANS Hindi)