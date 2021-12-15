UP Information: CM Yogi Adityanath will bathe presents on Panchayat representatives as of late, know what he’s going to give

UP Information: Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath will bathe presents on 8,84,225 three-tier Gram Panchayat representatives within the ‘UP Gram Utkarsh Samaroh’ prior to the meeting elections on Wednesday. He’s going to additionally announce to extend the per thirty days honorarium to village heads, block heads, district panchayat presidents and build up in allowances for attending conferences of district panchayat contributors, space panchayat contributors and gram panchayat contributors. There may be a preparation to announce the rise within the administrative and monetary powers of the Panchayats. The federal government may even give monetary the help of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to the dependents at the loss of life of the elected representatives.Additionally Learn – My mosque used to be martyred, did SP, BSP, Congress say the rest? They’ve closed their eyes: Asaduddin Owaisi

Resources stated that it's been agreed to extend the honorarium of village headmen, block heads and district panchayat presidents to a uniform price of Rs 1,500 monthly.

Honorarium of Pradhans higher from Rs.3,500 to Rs.5,000. The honorarium of Kshetra Panchayat Heads can be higher from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300 and that of District Panchayat Presidents from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500. In a similar way, it's been agreed to extend the allowances to Zilla Panchayat contributors and Kshetra Panchayat contributors through Rs 500 consistent with assembly. The consistent with assembly allowance of Zila Panchayat contributors is being higher from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 and that of Kshetra Panchayat contributors from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 consistent with sitting allowance.

For the primary time, consistent with assembly allowance is being introduced to Gram Panchayat contributors. They are going to be given an allowance of Rs 100 consistent with sitting. Calculation of allowance consistent with assembly of member district panchayat and space panchayat can be completed at the foundation of six conferences in a yr and 12 conferences of member village panchayat in a yr. Below the State Finance Fee, there’s a provision of Rs 6600 crore to the Panchayats of the state within the monetary yr 2021-22. 10 % of that is Rs 660 crore.

proposed build up

Zilla Panchayat President 75

Kshetra Panchayat Head 826

Village head 58,189

Zilla Panchayat Member 3121

Kshetra Panchayat Member 77788

Gram Panchayat Member 7,44,226

Status quo of Panchayat Welfare Fund

The state govt will supply monetary help to the dependents of the three-tier panchayat representatives on their loss of life whilst in administrative center. For this, a Panchayat Welfare Fund of Rs 50 crore can be arrange. There’s a plan to offer help of Rs 10 lakh to the dependents at the loss of life of village head, block head and district panchayat president whilst in administrative center. 5 lakh rupees at the loss of life of member district panchayat, 3 lakh rupees at the loss of life of member space panchayat and two lakh rupees at the loss of life of member village panchayat.