UP Information: Criminals left in trade for 25 lakh extra Creta vehicles, now strict motion of Noida Police – Crime Department officer sacked

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Information: Noida Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh (Noida Police Commissionerate) The Crime Department staff has completed nice luck within the case associated with ATM hacker. The Crime Department staff has sacked the in-charge of the crime department, Sabir Khan and others for liberating the hackers in trade for Rs 25 lakh and a Creta automotive. Police Commissioner Alok Singh within the case (Police Commissioner Alok Singh) Advised that at the foundation of the video launched on social media and the record of the Ghaziabad Police, it has come to the fore that the folks of the crime department of Gautam Budh Nagar have performed such an incident.

It's to be identified that once the staff of Crime Department affiliated to Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate stuck the ATM hacker, it used to be published within the investigation of the dep. that once taking 20 lakh rupees and a Creta automotive in bribe. On this regard, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) has passed over the investigation to senior officials. It used to be informed that after the Indirapuram police station police of Ghaziabad stuck this hacker once more and interrogated, a surprising case of leaving with a bribe got here to mild. After this, the Ghaziabad Police appointed the Director Basic of Police. (Director Basic of police) Despatched the report back to him and he ordered an inquiry.

Further Deputy Commissioner of Police Luv Kumar stated that the Indirapuram police station arrested 4 contributors of the ATM hacker gang, who had performed the incident with a Creta automotive. When the police requested concerning the automotive, they informed that the auto is with the crime department staff of Noida Police. In step with Kumar, the accused informed that they had been stuck by way of the Noida Crime Department staff 3 months in the past and throughout that point that they had Rs 10 lakh in money which used to be confiscated by way of the staff.

After {that a} staff went to his area to gather Rs 10 lakh extra from him. The staff had introduced Rs 10 lakh and a Creta automotive from there.

He stated that the investigation of this example used to be passed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek and prima facie the allegations were discovered to be true within the investigation. Resources stated that the Noida Police staff had demanded Rs 50 lakh from the hackers however a agreement used to be reached on Rs 20 lakh. Later the staff reached the hacker’s area and likewise introduced the Creta automotive. (Company Inputs)