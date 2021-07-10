UP Information: Dalit adolescence overwhelmed up badly in Kanpur, UP, the topic is said to like affair; video viral

Uttar Pradesh Information Replace: Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur Dehat) A video associated with it is vitally viral in social media (Viral Video) Taking place. During which some individuals are beating a Dalit adolescence badly. It’s observed within the video {that a} guy is thrashing the younger guy sitting at the throne with a stick and is preserving him with someone else.Additionally Learn – Video: Leopard entered the college canteen, see what took place then

After this he was once dragged and tied to a tree. The incident is from Akbarpur space two days in the past lately. Then again, the incident got here to mild after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Within the video, folks may also be observed asking the title of the sufferer's caste.

After telling the caste, the mob grabs his hair and begins beating him with elbows and sticks. Consistent with media reviews, the adolescence is a painter by means of occupation and he allegedly had a love affair with a lady within the village close to Akbarpur. On Wednesday, the woman referred to as to satisfy him. Then the mob stuck him and beat him mercilessly.

Within the incident of attack with a tender guy in village Aghu Kamalpur of police station Akbarpur #Kanpurdehatpol Motion taken by-01 accused arrested. @Uppolice %.twitter.com/6JCROXoGd7 — Kanpur Dehat Police (@kanpurdehatpol) July 9, 2021

Kanpur Dehat Police after the video of the incident went viral (Kanpur Dehat Police) has began investigation on this regard. Police mentioned that chaotic folks were known at the foundation of the viral video. A case has been registered below IPC and similar sections.

Police mentioned that an individual has been arrested in reference to the incident. Aside from this, the police has shaped a crew to nab the opposite accused. Police mentioned that the sufferer is present process remedy at an area health center and her situation is strong.