UP Information: Distinctive allegation of former minister’s spouse – spouse adjustments garments like my husband, know the entire subject

UP Information:In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra police station Mantola, the spouse of the previous minister has accused the husband of fixing better halves like garments. Allow us to let you know that the previous minister has achieved 6 marriages to this point and his title is – Chaudhary Bashir. Now his fourth spouse Nagma has filed a triple talaq case in opposition to the husband. Nagma alleges that her husband, a former minister, adjustments his better halves like garments. Except for this allegation, there were many different severe allegations in opposition to the previous minister. This situation has been registered in opposition to the previous minister after the order of the SSP.Additionally Learn – Ideal Courtroom problems understand to Middle and states on registration of case underneath canceled segment of IT Act

Husband is keen on tyranny with girls

Nagma alleges that her husband Chaudhary Bashir is keen on molesting girls. He married Nagma for the fourth time within the yr 2012 and inside a couple of days of marriage, he bodily and mentally tortured her and had pressured bodily family members together with her a number of occasions. Previous, a case was once registered in opposition to Chaudhary Bashir on this case, by which he had additionally come to prison for 23 days. Additionally Learn – Assam Mizoram Border Dispute Replace: Assam CM directs to withdraw FIR in opposition to Mizoram MP

Nagma, who accused husband Chaudhary Bashir, has additionally uploaded a video of her on social media. Within the video, Nagma has made many extra severe allegations in opposition to the previous minister. Additionally Learn – UP: Amit Shah and CM Yogi laid the root stone of UPSIFS, will even do Bhumi Pujan of Vindhyachal Hall

Spouse informed – my husband has achieved 6th marriage 8 days in the past

Nagma informed that she has been dwelling in her maternal space for 3 years and he or she is having a dispute with Chaudhary Bashir within the court docket. On July 23, Chaudhary Bashir married for the 6th time. Once she got here to learn about this, she went to him, however there she shooed Nagma away by means of announcing talaq thrice. Nagma has informed that she has achieved the 6th marriage with a girl named Shahista, who’s already married and he or she isn’t even divorced from her first husband but.

The primary marriage was once achieved with Ghazala, who was once an MLA.

Within the yr 2003, Chaudhary Bashir had a love marriage with Kanpur MLA Gazala and BSP supremo Mayawati were given either one of them married. After this, either one of them reached the Samajwadi Birthday party from BSP and each have a son. Later either one of them were given divorced.

Nagma informed that the husband had married Ginni Kakkar consistent with Hindu customs and the 3rd was once married to Tarannum of Delhi. He did the fourth marriage with Nagma and the 5th marriage with Rubina in 2018.

Police station in-charge Vinod Kumar mentioned {that a} case has been registered in opposition to the previous minister underneath the Muslim Girls Coverage Act, Triple Talaq. He informed that except for this, many legal instances also are registered in opposition to Chaudhary Bashir, which can be pending within the court docket.